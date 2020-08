Redick went for 31 points (10-16 FG, 8-12 3PT, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds in Sunday's loss to San Antonio.

Redick accounted for a season-high eight of the Pelicans' 12 made threes as a team, but he didn't get much help as New Orleans fell for the fourth time in six Orlando games. The veteran has scored at least 11 points in all six of those contests, and he's hit at least three three-pointers five times.