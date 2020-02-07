Pelicans' JJ Redick: Sees extra duty

Redick scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), along with five assists and a rebound during the Pelicans' 125-119 win over the Bulls on Thursday night.

Redick supplied a season-high five assists to go along with his solid shooting night. Brandon Ingram (ankle) was forced to exit and the game and that pushed some of the offensive burden Redick's way. Any absence of Ingram would yield significant offensive shares to Redick.