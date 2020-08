Redick will start Friday's game against the Wizards while Zion Williamson (rest) is out, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Alvin Gentry will opt for a smaller lineup with better shooting without Williamson available. In Redick's 35 starts this season, he's averaging 16.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.2 minutes.