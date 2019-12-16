Pelicans' JJ Redick: Stays hot from distance
Redick put up 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt) to go with three assists, two rebounds and one block in 36 minutes in Sunday's 130-119 loss to the Magic.
After a 1-for-10 showing from the field Dec. 9 against the Pistons, Redick rediscovered his shooting touch over the past week. In the Pelicans' subsequent three games, Redick converted at a 53.2 percent clip from the field and 52.4 percent clip from distance, compiling 73 points over that stretch. With the Pelicans keeping the struggling Lonzo Ball in a bench role and shifting Jrue Holiday over to point guard, Redick looks like he'll have a clear path to 30-plus minutes as New Orleans' starting shooting guard.
