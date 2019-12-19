Pelicans' JJ Redick: Subdued effort in victory

Redick finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over the Timberwolves.

Redick returned after missing just one game due to a groin injury but struggled to put up valuable numbers. He did manage to play 30 minutes which indicates the injury was nothing serious. Redick appears locked into a starting role for the time being and despite offering upside in just points and threes, he makes for a viable standard league asset.