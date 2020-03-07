Pelicans' JJ Redick: Takes part in shooting drills
Redick (hamstring) was able to take part in shooting drills during Saturday's practice session, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
While Redick's participation in Saturday's practice is encouraging, the team hasn't updated his official timetable for return. The veteran shooting guard remains roughly a week away from a re-evaluation and, depending on the results, could be held out further into the future.
