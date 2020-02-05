Pelicans' JJ Redick: Top scorer off bench
Redick popped for 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added two assists, one rebound and one steal in 22 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 120-108 loss to the Bucks.
After going scoreless and recording no other statistics over 14 minutes in Sunday's loss to Houston, Redick was able to get back on track as New Orleans kicked off a three-game week. The veteran sharpshooter should remain one of the Pelicans' primary scoring options off the bench, but his fantasy utility is likely limited to 14-team leagues or deeper now that Zion Williamson is healthy. In the seven games since Williamson returned to action and sent Redick to the bench, the latter is averaging 12.7 points, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.7 boards and 1.3 assists in 21.9 minutes.
