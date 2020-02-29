Play

Pelicans' JJ Redick: Unlikely to return

Redick has been deemed doubtful to return to Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers due to a left hamstring strain.

Redick had accumulated just one rebound and two assists across four minutes before exiting the contest. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but if he is indeed unable to return his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Lakers.

More News
Our Latest Stories