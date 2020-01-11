Pelicans' JJ Redick: Upgraded to doubtful
The Pelicans have upgraded Redick (hamstring) from out to doubtful for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
Redick is still seemingly on track to sit this one out, but apparently there is now a slight chance he could suit up. More clarity on his status should come closer to tip-off.
