Play

Pelicans' JJ Redick: Upgraded to probable

Redick (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Coach Alvin Gentry believes that Redick will give it a go, though his final status will depend on how his hamstring feels during warmups. Look for an update closer to tipoff detailing Redick's final status.

More News
Our Latest Stories