Pelicans' JJ Redick: Won't play Saturday
Redick won't play in Saturday's game against Boston due to a left hamstring strain.
Redick will be held out for the second night of a back-to-back after apparently tweaking his hamstring during Friday's win over the Knicks. The severity of the injury is unclear as is his status for Monday's tilt with Detroit. Josh Hart figures to take on starting minutes until Redick's healthy enough to return.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.