Play

Pelicans' JJ Redick: Won't play Saturday

Redick won't play in Saturday's game against Boston due to a left hamstring strain.

Redick will be held out for the second night of a back-to-back after apparently tweaking his hamstring during Friday's win over the Knicks. The severity of the injury is unclear as is his status for Monday's tilt with Detroit. Josh Hart figures to take on starting minutes until Redick's healthy enough to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories