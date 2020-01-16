Pelicans' JJ Redick: Won't return Thursday
Redick (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Jazz, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Redick is still recovering from a strained left hamstring and will miss a third straight game as a result. With Jrue Holiday (elbow/triceps) also sidelined, the Pelicans will once again be shorthanded in the backcourt, with extra minutes available for the likes of E'Twaun Moore and Josh Hart.
