Valanciunas racked up 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks.

Valanciunas didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still posted an excellent stat line while recording his first double-double since Jan. 25. The veteran big man is averaging 16.6 points with 10.4 rebounds per game since the beginning of the new year, racking up 12 double-doubles across 17 contests in that span.