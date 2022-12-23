Valanciunas had 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 victory over the Spurs.

Valanciunas led the Pelicans in rebounds en route to his second straight double-double. Valanciunas has tallied at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in 10 games this season.