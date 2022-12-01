Valanciunas posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 victory over Toronto.

Valanciunas nearly had a double-double by halftime, scoring nine points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with 10 rebounds over the first two quarters. The Pelicans center added another seven points and three boards in the third quarter to give him 13 rebounds on the night, which led the game. Valanciunas has recorded a double-double in three of his last five games while shooting 63 percent from the field over that stretch.