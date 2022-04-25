Valanciunas produced 26 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 victory over Phoenix.

The Pelicans were able to even the series at two games apiece, and Valanciunas was a major reason why. After a poor Game 3 (six points, 11 rebounds, four turnovers), the big man bounced back with one of his best stat lines of the entire season. He's now racked up double-digit rebounds in all four games, beginning with his monstrous 18-point, 25-rebound outing in Game 1.