Valanciunas registered 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 21 minutes during Friday's preseason game against the Hawks.

Valanciunas looked strong in his final tune-up, logging a double-double in just over 21 minutes of work. The big man averaged 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds along with 2.6 assists over 74 games a season ago and should be leaned on heavily yet again throughout the 2022 campaign.