Valanciuans (hand) is available for Saturday's game at Dallas, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Valanciunas could be more involved than ever Saturday, as the Pelicans are down Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (toe) and CJ McCollum (rest). Since the start of December, the center has averaged 14.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.1 minutes.