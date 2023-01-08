Valanciuans (hand) is available for Saturday's game at Dallas, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Valanciunas could be more involved than ever Saturday, as the Pelicans are down Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (toe) and CJ McCollum (rest). Since the start of December, the center has averaged 14.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.1 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Strong double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double with three blocks•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Fouls out in 22 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Secures another double-double•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Ties season high with five assists•