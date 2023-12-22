Valanciunas (illness) is available to face the Cavaliers on Thursday.

The Pelicans will be shorthanded in the frontcourt Thursday, but having Valanciunas and Herbert Jones (illness) available will be a huge boost for the team on both ends of the court. Valanciunas has been a regular starter for the Pelicans this season and should remain in that role given his availability. He's averaging 18.0 points and 12.2 rebounds per game over his last nine games while posting eight double-doubles in that span.