Valanciunas (illness) is available to face the Cavaliers on Thursday.
The Pelicans will be shorthanded in the frontcourt Thursday, but having Valanciunas and Herbert Jones (illness) available will be a huge boost for the team on both ends of the court. Valanciunas has been a regular starter for the Pelicans this season and should remain in that role given his availability. He's averaging 18.0 points and 12.2 rebounds per game over his last nine games while posting eight double-doubles in that span.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Considered game-time decision•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Strong double-double Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Big double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Top rebounder in double-double game•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Notches double-double in victory•