Valanciunas (quad) is available to play against the Hawks on Tuesday.
This is a relief for fantasy managers, as Valanciunas' MRI came back clean and he only ended up missing a single game. His minutes have been pretty low with 21.8 per game over his last four appearances, but he's been productive with averages of 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in that span.
