Valanciunas finished with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and six rebounds across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 104-92 preseason win over the Magic.

Valanciunas can get the job done on both ends of the court and is able to shoulder a more significant responsibility on offense if needed, but given he'll share the court with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, Valanciunas is expected to hold a secondary role on offense. He's still a player who can rack up double-doubles with ease, but his fantasy upside will be limited due to his scoring limits.