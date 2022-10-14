Valanciunas will start Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks.
Valanciunas sat out Wednesday's preseason game due to rest purposes, but he'll return to his usual starting spot Friday. The Lithuanian big man averaged 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds last year -- his first with New Orleans.
