Valanciunas closed Wednesday's 124-110 win over the Bulls with 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes.

Valanciunas had been held to 17 combined points over his last three games heading into Wednesday's matchup, but he erupted for 22 points on a strong shooting night. This is the second time this season he's found success against the Bulls, as he also poured in 21 points Nov. 9 in Chicago. The big man has had a slightly down first month of the season, at least by his recent standards, averaging 13.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 50.7 percent from the field over 15 games.