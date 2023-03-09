Valanciunas notched four rebounds, two assists and one block over seven minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 victory over Dallas.

Valanciunas recorded five turnovers and picked up two early fouls Thursday, causing him to barely play the remainder of the game. New Orleans found much more success with Jaxson Hayes, who posted a plus-11 point differential. However, this is likely a one-off for Valanciunas, as he was averaging 12.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.4 minutes across his previous five appearances and hadn't played fewer than minutes since Jan. 28.