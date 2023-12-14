Valanciunas registered 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 142-122 win over Washington.

The 18 boards were a season high for Valanciunas, while the double-double was his fifth in the last six games and 12th of the year in 25 contests. The veteran center had a bit of a slow start to the campaign on the glass and is still averaging below 10 boards a game for the first time since 2018-19, but over his last 12 games he's delivered 14.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks a night.