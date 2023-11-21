Valanciunas finished Monday's 129-93 victory over the Kings with 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal in 21 minutes.

Valanciunas didn't have many touches on offense, but he was extremely effective while making his presence felt on both ends of the court. The veteran big man ended just three assists away from a triple-double and also notched multiple blocks for the fifth time across his last six appearances. Valanciunas might not be the dominant rim presence he once was, but he remains a productive asset in most fantasy formats, particularly in category-based leagues.