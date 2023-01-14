Valanciunas closed Friday's 116-110 win over the Pistons with 33 points (12-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes.

Valanciunas led his team in scoring by knocking down 80.0 percent of his field-goal attempts, and he also posted a massive night on the boards. He dominated on the defensive glass, where he grabbed 12 of his 16 boards. Valanciunas has now notched a double-double in six of his last seven matchups.