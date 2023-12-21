Valanciunas (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Valanciunas is officially questionable for Thursday's game due to a non-COVID illness, and the Pelicans will presumably wait to see how he feels after pregame warmups before determining his status. If he's unavailable, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is a candidate to see more playing time.