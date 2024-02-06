Valanciunas amassed 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes during Monday's 138-100 win over the Raptors.

Valanciunas notched his 26th double-double of the season Monday, which ranks 11th league-wide. New Orleans led by 19 at halftime and never looked back, but Valanciunas was compelled to fire away in the lopsided victory, matching his sixth-highest shot volume of the season. He will look to balance his output with efficiency in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.