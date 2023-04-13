Valanciunas racked up 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-118 play-in game loss to the Thunder.

Valanciunas took control of the interior in the loss despite suffering a foot injury that forced him to miss three key minutes in the fourth quarter. Valanciunas finished a successful second season with the Pelicans, averaging 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game over 79 contests. Valanciunas has now averaged a double-double for four consecutive seasons.