Valanciunas chipped in 24 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-106 win over the Spurs.

Valanciunas was the only player on either team to reach the 20-point mark in the contest, and he did so on a healthy 9-for-12 shooting line. The big man added a game-high 12 boards to notch his eighth double-double of the campaign. Valanciunas has seen his scoring output drop overall this season, but he's been impressive over his past two games, averaging 21.5 points while shooting 81.0 percent (17-of-21) from the field.