Valanciunas posted 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 win over Detroit.

It's the second double-double in five games for the veteran center, and Valanciunas produced a season-high scoring performance in the absence of Zion Williamson (rest) and Brandon Ingram (knee). The three rejections were also a season high for JV, and after averaging a career-low 0.7 blocks a game in 2022-23, he appears to be focused on protecting the rim better -- he's collected at least one block in four of the Pelicans' five contests, and his 1.4 blocks per game would be a career high if he can keep it up.