Valanciunas accumulated 16 points (8-10 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over Atlanta.

After sitting out New Orleans' game Feb. 5 due to a minor quadriceps issue, Valanciunas was back on the court and delivering his third straight double-double and 29th of the season, tying him with Milwaukee's Bobby Portis for sixth in the league. Since the beginning of January, JV is averaging 16.7 points, 10.7 boards and 1.4 assists a game while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor.