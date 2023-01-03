Valanciunas notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 28 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 120-111 loss to the 76ers.

Valanciunas blocked multiple shots for the third straight game, bringing his combined total to eight blocks during that period. Given he has failed to block more than one shot in any game prior to this, managers should look at his defensive uptick as more of an outlier. The Pelicans are currently dealing with a slate of frontcourt injuries, meaning Valanciunas should be locked into significant minutes for the foreseeable future.