Valanciunas totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block over 25 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 victory over the Nuggets.

Valanciunas posted his eight double-double over his past 10 appearances. During that stretch, he's averaged 15.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 57.4 percent from the field, and the Pelicans are 7-3.