Valanciunas totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block over 25 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 victory over the Nuggets.
Valanciunas posted his eight double-double over his past 10 appearances. During that stretch, he's averaged 15.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 57.4 percent from the field, and the Pelicans are 7-3.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs season-high 21 boards•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Posts 17/13 double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Fourth straight double-double•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Strong double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Strong double-double Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Solid two-way play Sunday•