Valanciunas had 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 victory over Sacramento.
Valanciunas notched his third straight double-double but didn't record a block for the first time since Nov. 8. Over his past seven appearances, the veteran big man has averaged 15.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Huge double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Goes for 22 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Puts up double-double•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double against Pistons•
-
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas: Misses out on double-double•