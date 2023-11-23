Valanciunas had 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 victory over Sacramento.

Valanciunas notched his third straight double-double but didn't record a block for the first time since Nov. 8. Over his past seven appearances, the veteran big man has averaged 15.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game.