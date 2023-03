Valanciunas (calf) is considered doubtful for Friday's matchup against Golden State, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Valanciunas is still dealing with a left calf contusion and likely is on track to sit out again Friday. With Larry Nance (ankle) ruled out for a couple of weeks, Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes should continue to see increased roles. If Valanciunas can't play Friday, his next chance to see the floor will be Monday against the Kings.