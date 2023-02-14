Valanciunas closed Monday's 103-100 victory over the Thunder with 14 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes.

Valanciunas missed only one shot Monday, but he got only six looks. The seven-footer simply wasn't involved in the offense, as Brandon Ingram carried the load. On Valanciunas' limited second-half touches, the Thunder showed a double team in the post. His final statline was still solid with 14 points and eight rebounds, despite the low usage. Valanciunas gives fantasy managers good rebound numbers and decent point production, but he has just one steal and eight blocks in the last 20 games.