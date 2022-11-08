Valanciunas closed Monday's 129-122 loss to the Pacers with 14 points (7-9 FG), seven rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes.

Although Valanciunas' final stat line might not be eye-popping, he was extremely efficient -- he ended two boards shy of posting another double-double and only missed two shots from the field. Relegated to a secondary role on offense behind the likes of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, Valanciunas is still a solid fantasy performer across all formats and has four double-doubles across 10 appearances while averaging 14.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.