Valanciunas was ejected from Saturday's game against the Wizards after committing a Flagrant 2 foul, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Valanciunas will be an early exit for Saturday's tilt after elbowing Taj Gibson in the second quarter. He will finish scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 FT) with three rebounds, one assist and two turnovers in nine minutes of action. Willy Hernangomez and Larry Nance figure to pick up Valanciunas' vacated minutes.