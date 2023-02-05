Valanciunas exited Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a right knee injury, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. He finished with 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes.

The extent of Valanciunas' injury isn't immediately clear, but fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if the big man sits out Sunday against the Kings. If that's the case, coach Willie Green could give more minutes to Larry Nance, Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez.