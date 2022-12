Valanciunas contributed 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 117-99 win over the Spurs.

Valanciunas was a matchup nightmare for San Antonio, scoring at ease over the Spurs' undersized lineups. Valanciunas still possesses volatility, but when he's incorporated Valanciunas remains on nightly double-double watch.