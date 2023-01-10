Valanciunas registered 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Monday's 132-112 victory over Washington.

Valanciunas has seen more consistent usage over the past four games without Zion Williamson (hamstring) in the lineup. He's made 10 shots in each of the last two contests and is averaging a double-double in the month of January, with increases in both points (18.4) and rebounds (12.2). It's very possible that this continues as long as Williamson is out.