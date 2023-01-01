Valanciunas fouled out of Saturday's 116-101 loss to the Grizzlies after recording six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 22 minutes.

Valanciunas battled foul trouble all night Saturday, ending his night after just 22 minutes. While he did manage four combined steals and blocks, his offensive output was basically non-existent. He currently sits as the 116th-ranked player in standard formats, though has been able to up his production over the past two weeks, putting up top-40 value. The Pelicans still have a couple of key pieces yet to return, meaning this could be a sell-high opportunity given what we saw from him earlier in the season.