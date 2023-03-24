Valanciunas finished Thursday's 115-96 victory over the Hornets with 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 19 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

Valanciunas grabbed a season-high 19 boards and was efficient from the field en route to 20 points, marking his fourth straight double-double. During that stretch, the talented forward has averaged 20.5 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 32.3 minutes.