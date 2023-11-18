Valanciunas had 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 115-110 win over the Nuggets.

Valanciunas came just one point shy of tying his season-high scoring mark, but he's not the steady double-double threat he was in previous seasons since he's had to adjust to a secondary role on offense, particularly when both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are healthy. Valanciunas only has three double-doubles across 12 outings.