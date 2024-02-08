Valanciunas went to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Clippers with a right calf injury, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.
Valanciunas collided with Brandon Ingram and went down holding his calf. While he was able to walk back to the locker room on his own, Valanciunas should be considered questionable to return.
