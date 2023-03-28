Valanciunas had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes during Monday's 124-90 victory over Portland.
Valanciunas grabbed a season-high 21 rebounds and recorded his sixth straight double-double. During that stretch, the talented big man has averaged 18.2 points and 16.1 rebounds.
