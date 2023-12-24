Valanciunas headed to the locker room in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Rockets due to an undisclosed injury, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The loss of Valanciunas could be huge for the Pelicans, as they're quite thin when it comes to their frontcourt depth. If that's the case, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl would be in line for a bigger role against Houston.