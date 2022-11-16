Valanciunas finished Tuesday's 113-102 victory over the Grizzlies with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes.

Valanciunas played a season-low 14 minutes during Tuesday's matchup and was unable to generate much production for the Pelicans. He committed four turnovers and also posted season-low marks in scoring and rebounds. The 30-year-old has displayed plenty of upside early in the season, but he's now been held to single-digit scoring totals in three consecutive games.